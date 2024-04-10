Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the first PM to get featured on the Newsweek cover after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The development comes as news agency ANI said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave an interview to Newsweek and addressed their written questions. He also followed the questionnaire with a 90-minute conversation. PM Narendra Modi spoke and answered questions about various topics, including competition with China. "We have major global manufacturing entities setting up shops in India. Given our strengths, India is now globally considered most suited for manufacturing world-class goods at a competitive cost," PM Modi said. '24 by 7 for 2047': PM Narendra Modi Gives Guarantee Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls, Says 'Har Pal Desh Ke Naam, Har Pal Aap Ke Naam' (Watch Video).

PM Modi Becomes First Prime Minister to Be on Newsweek Cover After Indira Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed Newsweek's written questions and followed up with a 90-minute conversation. PM Modi is the first PM to be on Newsweek cover after Former PM Indira Gandhi On competition with China, PM Modi to Newsweek says, "India, as a democratic polity… pic.twitter.com/VwofzPDq0l — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2024

