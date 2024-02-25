Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Gujarat went underwater, into the deep sea and offered prayers at the site believed to be the submerged city of Dwarka on Sunday, February 25. Taking to X, formerly twitter PM Modi shared pictures of his underwater visit and called it a divine experience. "To pray in the city of Dwarka, which is immersed in the waters, was a very divine experience. I felt connected to an ancient era of spiritual grandeur and timeless devotion. May Bhagwan Shri Krishna bless us all", PM Modi's post read. The ancient city of Dwarka associated with Lord Shri Krishna was once a centre of magnificence and prosperity. PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates ‘Sudarshan Setu’ in Gujarat, India’s Longest Cable-Stayed Bridge Connecting Beyt Dwarka to Mainland (Watch Video).

PM Modi Goes Underwater To Pray From Ancient City of Dwarka:

To pray in the city of Dwarka, which is immersed in the waters, was a very divine experience. I felt connected to an ancient era of spiritual grandeur and timeless devotion. May Bhagwan Shri Krishna bless us all. pic.twitter.com/yUO9DJnYWo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 25, 2024

