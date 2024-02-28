Sachin Tendulkar who has been on a Jammu & Kashmir expedition, shared some top moments from his recent visit to the beautiful valley of Kashmir. Taking to X, he also agreed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that India has a lot to offer when it comes to natural beauty and exceptional hospitality experience. The Prime Minister responded to Tendulkar’s post asking people to build a viksit and aatmanirbhar Bharat. Replying to Tendulakar’s post the PM Modi wrote “This is wonderful to see! @sachin_rt ’s lovely Jammu and Kashmir visit has two important takeaways for our youth: One - to discover different parts of #IncredibleIndia. Two- the importance of ‘Make in India.’ Together, let’s build a Viksit and Aatmanirbhar Bharat!” Sachin Tendulkar's Jammu and Kashmir Trip Highlights Video: Following PM Modi's Advice, Indian Cricket Legend Takes a Memorable Trip to J&K With Wife Anjali and Daughter Sara (Watch).

PM Narendra Modi Replies to Sachin Tendulkar’s Post

This is wonderful to see! @sachin_rt’s lovely Jammu and Kashmir visit has two important takeaways for our youth: One - to discover different parts of #IncredibleIndia. Two- the importance of ‘Make in India.’ Together, let’s build a Viksit and Aatmanirbhar Bharat! https://t.co/YVUlRbb4av — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 28, 2024

