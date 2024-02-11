In a vibrant display of support, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted with enthusiasm by the crowd gathered at his public rally in Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday, February 11. Flower petals showered down as Modi acknowledged the cheering crowd. Prior to the rally, PM Modi had inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth Rs 7,500 crore, signalling a significant push for the region's infrastructure and socio-economic advancement. PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Rs 7,500 Crore Development Projects in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua (Watch Videos).

PM Modi Roadshow in Madhya Pradesh

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets people gathered at the venue of his public rally in Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/bSnqyPTg3i — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2024

