Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted members of the Indian Diaspora gathered at a hotel in Abu Dhabi during his UAE visit on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. The members of the Indian diaspora raise slogans of 'Modi-Modi, Modi Hai to Mumkin Hai and Bharat Mata ki Jai' after PM Modi arrived at the venue. PM Modi arrived in Abu Dhabi today on an official visit to the UAE. In a special and warm gesture, he was received at the airport by the President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and thereafter, accorded a ceremonial welcome. PM Modi UAE Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives in United Arab Emirates To Hold Talks With Top Leadership and Inaugurate First Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Greets Members of Indian Diaspora in Abu Dhabi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Abu Dhabi today on an official visit to the UAE. In a special and warm gesture, he was received at the airport by the President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and thereafter, accorded a ceremonial welcome. The two leaders… pic.twitter.com/wOufQxCcVA — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2024

