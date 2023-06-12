Members of the Indian-American community express excitement to greet PM Narendra Modi ahead of his visit to the United States. "India was known as an underdeveloped country, but all that has changed in the last 10 years, thanks a lot to PM Modi who has transformed India," said a member of the Indian-American community in Washington, DC. PM Modi will visit the US for an official state visit from June 21 to 24. PM Modi Gets Warm Welcome in Multiple Languages: Indian Diaspora in US Welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Different Languages Ahead of His State Visit (Watch Video).

Indian-American Community Excited to Welcome PM Narendra Modi in United States