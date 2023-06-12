Members of the Indian-American community express excitement to greet PM Narendra Modi ahead of his visit to the United States. "India was known as an underdeveloped country, but all that has changed in the last 10 years, thanks a lot to PM Modi who has transformed India," said a member of the Indian-American community in Washington, DC. PM Modi will visit the US for an official state visit from June 21 to 24. PM Modi Gets Warm Welcome in Multiple Languages: Indian Diaspora in US Welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Different Languages Ahead of His State Visit (Watch Video).
Indian-American Community Excited to Welcome PM Narendra Modi in United States
#WATCH | Washington, DC: Ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit to US, members of the Indian-American community say they are excited to welcome PM Modi
PM Modi will visit the US for an official state visit from June 21 to 24. pic.twitter.com/wj0IEeN2BM
— ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2023
#WATCH | "India was known as an underdeveloped country, but all that has changed in the last 10 years, thanks a lot to PM Modi who has transformed India," says a member of the Indian-American community in Washington, DC pic.twitter.com/fCO9G6F65w
— ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2023
"PM Modi will address a joint meeting of the US Congress. This shows how geopolitics has come around and how PM Modi has made an influence in the entire geopolitical world," says a member of the Indian-American community in Washington, DC pic.twitter.com/EZL4hPAw7s
— ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2023
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)