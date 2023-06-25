Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt's Cairo with his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly. After his visit, PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter to share photos from his visit to the Great Pyramid of Giza in Cairo. Taking to social media, PM Modi said, "I thank PM Mostafa Madbouly for accompanying me to the Pyramids." He also said that he had a rich discussion with PM Mostafa Madbouly on the cultural histories of both nations and spoke about how to deepen these linkages in the times to come. A video of PM Modi visiting the Great Pyramid of Giza in Cairo has also gone viral on social media. The 1-minute 3-second video clip shows PM Modi taking a tour of the pyramids at Giza. PM Modi Visits Pyramids in Egypt Video: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Takes Tour of the Great Pyramid of Giza in Cairo.

I thank PM Mostafa Madbouly for accompanying me to the Pyramids. We had a rich discussion on the cultural histories of our nations and how to deepen these linkages in the times to come. pic.twitter.com/WiXFhTP4QP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2023

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Great Pyramid of Giza in Cairo, Egypt. pic.twitter.com/QY851jeDsJ — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2023

