On Friday, February 9, PM Narendra Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the posthumous Bharat Ratna to honour former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. PM Modi hailed Singh's lifelong dedication to farmers' rights and welfare, emphasising his unwavering commitment to nation-building. Bharat Ratna to Lal Krishna Advani: Veteran BJP Leader Issues Statement, Says He Accept Country’s Highest Civilian Award With ‘Utmost Humility and Gratitude’.

PM Modi Announces Bharat Ratna for Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh

हमारी सरकार का यह सौभाग्य है कि देश के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री चौधरी चरण सिंह जी को भारत रत्न से सम्मानित किया जा रहा है। यह सम्मान देश के लिए उनके अतुलनीय योगदान को समर्पित है। उन्होंने किसानों के अधिकार और उनके कल्याण के लिए अपना पूरा जीवन समर्पित कर दिया था। उत्तर प्रदेश के… pic.twitter.com/gB5LhaRkIv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 9, 2024

