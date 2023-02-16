Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated "Aadi Mahotsav 2023", the mega National Tribal Festival, at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi on Thursday (February 16). Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda also attended the event. PM Modi also paid floral tribute to tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda. Moreover, he keenly observed artistic works displayed at various stalls at the festival. Aero India 2023 Live Streaming: Watch PM Narendra Modi Inaugurating Asia's Biggest Air Show in Bengaluru Today

