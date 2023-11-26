In a heartwarming moment at his public rally in Nirmal, Telangana, on November 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his blessings to a young girl who had adorned herself as "Bharat Mata." The touching gesture occurred during a rally ahead of the upcoming polls in Telangana. PM Modi acknowledged and waved at the girl, recognising her patriotic representation. Assembly Election 2023: INDIA Alliance Will Be Wiped Out in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, Says PM Narendra Modi.

PM Narendra Modi Blesses Young Girl Dressed as 'Bharat Mata'

#WATCH | Telangana: During his public rally in Nirmal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at a girl who had come dressed as 'Bharat Mata'. pic.twitter.com/NaWcACwdgc — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2023

VIDEO | PM Narendra Modi blesses a girl who had come dressed as 'Bharat Mata' during his public rally in Nirmal, Telangana, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/bBRC3iBFRW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)