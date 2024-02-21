Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, February 21, took to X to condole the death of legendary radio broadcaster Ameen Sayani. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, PM Narendra Modi said Ameen Sayani's golden voice on the airwaves had a charm and warmth that endeared him to people across generations. "Through his work, he played an important role in revolutionising Indian broadcasting and nurtured a very special bond with his listeners," he said. PM Modi also said that he was saddened by his passing away. "Condolences to his family, admirers and all radio lovers. May his soul rest in peace," his tweet read. Radio Legend Ameen Sayani, Host of Binaca Geetmala, Passes Away at 91.

PM Modi Condoles Ameen Sayani's Death

Shri Ameen Sayani Ji’s golden voice on the airwaves had a charm and warmth that endeared him to people across generations. Through his work, he played an important role in revolutionising Indian broadcasting and nurtured a very special bond with his listeners. Saddened by his… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 21, 2024

