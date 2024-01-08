Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, January 8, congratulated Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for winning the general elections in the country. Taking to X, the Indian Prime Minister said, "Spoke to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and congratulated her on her victory for a historic fourth consecutive term in the Parliamentary elections." He also congratulated the people of Bangladesh for the successful conduct of the elections. "We are committed to further strengthen our enduring and people-centric partnership with Bangladesh," PM Modi said. Sheikh Hasina secured a record fourth straight term as her Awami League party won an overwhelming majority in the Bangladesh general elections which was marred by sporadic violence and boycott by the main opposition BNP and its allies. ‘With Motherly Affection, I Look After My People,’ Says Sheikh Hasina After Re-Elected for Fifth Term As Bangladesh Prime Minister.

PM Modi Congratulates Bangladesh's Prime Minister

Spoke to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and congratulated her on her victory for a historic fourth consecutive term in the Parliamentary elections. I also congratulate the people of Bangladesh for the successful conduct of elections. We are committed to further strengthen our… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 8, 2024

