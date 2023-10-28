The Indian contingent scripted history as they claimed a best-ever 111 medals finish at the Asian Para Games 2023 in China's Hangzhou. After this, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praise on the unit that brought laurels to the nation. PM Narendra Modi called it a testament to the unwavering dedication and indomitable spirit of Indian athletes. "India's extraordinary performance at the Asian Para Games has left the nation thrilled! I congratulate our remarkable athletes for bringing home a record-breaking 111 medals. This achievement is a testament to the unwavering dedication and indomitable spirit of our athletes," PM Modi posted on X, formerly Twitter. 100 Medals for India at the Asian Para Games 2023! PM Modi Congratulates Indian Athletes for This Big Feat, Credits Success to Their Talent, Hard Work and Determination.

'Testament to Unwavering Dedication and Indomitable Spirit of Athletes’

India's extraordinary performance at the Asian Para Games has left the nation thrilled! I congratulate our remarkable athletes for bringing home a record-breaking 111 medals. This achievement is a testament to the unwavering dedication and indomitable spirit of our athletes. pic.twitter.com/C2fyJDownB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)