Shehbaz Sharif was congratulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday on taking over as the head of Pakistan's government. President Arif Alvi swore in Shehbaz as Pakistan's 24th prime minister on Monday, March 4, 2024. Shehbaz is the leader of a coalition of six parties, including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). “Congratulations to @CMShehbaz on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of Pakistan”, PM Modi wrote in a recent tweet via his official X handle on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Shehbaz Sharif Becomes Pakistan's Prime Minister for Second Time.

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Shehbaz Sharif

Congratulations to @CMShehbaz on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 5, 2024

