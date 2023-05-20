Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended greetings to newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar. "Congratulations to Shri siddaramaiah ji on swearing in as Chief Minister of Karnataka and Shri DK Shivakumar ji on swearing in as Deputy Chief Minister. My best wishes for a fruitful tenure," PM Modi tweeted. Today, Siddaramaiah took oath as Karnataka Chief Minister at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, while DK Shivakumar has also sworn in as Karnataka's deputy CM. Karnataka CM Swearing-In Ceremony: Siddaramaiah’s Oath Taking Ceremony Turns Into a Show of Strength for Opposition Parties.

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar:

Congratulations to Shri @siddaramaiah Ji on taking oath as Karnataka CM and Shri @DKShivakumar Ji on taking oath as Deputy CM. My best wishes for a fruitful tenure. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2023

