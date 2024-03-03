Reiterating his commitment to the concept of ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India), Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally donated Rs 2000 to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) via the NaMo app on March 3. On the social media platform X, PM Modi voiced his support for the BJP’s mission to create a thriving India. He emphasised the significance of collective involvement in national development activities and encouraged people to participate in the “Donation For Nation Building” campaign through the NaMoApp. 12 States in Next 10 Days: PM Narendra Modi’s Gruelling Schedule Shows BJP in ‘Mission 370’ Mode Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

PM Narendra Modi Donates for ‘Viksit Bharat’

I am happy to contribute to @BJP4India and strengthen our efforts to build a Viksit Bharat. I also urge everyone to be a part of #DonationForNationBuilding through the NaMoApp! https://t.co/hIoP3guBcL pic.twitter.com/Yz36LOutLU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2024

