Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits via video conferencing on Saturday, October 28. During his address, PM Modi said, “Rojgar Mela was started in October last year. 'Rojgar Mela' is being organised at the Centre and in NDA, BJP-ruled states. Till now, lakhs of youth have been given appointment letters for government jobs. Today, more than 50,000 youth have been given government jobs. There is some time in Diwali, but this occasion is no less than Diwali for the families of the receivers of 50,000 appointment letters.” PM Narendra Modi to Distribute Over 70,000 Appointment Letters to New Recruits Via Video Conferencing on July 22.

PM Modi Distributes Over 51,000 Appointment Letters to New Recruits

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributes more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits. pic.twitter.com/11dauzD47p — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2023

#WATCH | Delhi: PM Modi says, "... 'Rojgar Mela' was started in October last year. 'Rojgar Mela' is being organised at the Centre and in NDA, BJP-ruled states. Till now, lakhs of youth have been given appointment letters for government jobs. Today, more than 50,000 youth have… pic.twitter.com/J2An4KEpso — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2023

