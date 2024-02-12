Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed more than 1 lakh appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on Monday, February 12, at 10:30 am via video conference. The Rozgar Mela was held at 47 locations across the country. PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of Phase I of the integrated complex 'Karmayogi Bhavan' in New Delhi via video conferencing. ‘Perform, Reform and Transform Has Been Our Mantra’, Says PM Narendra Modi While Addressing Last Sitting of 17th Lok Sabha (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Distributes Over One Lakh Appointment Letters

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of Phase I of the integrated complex 'Karmayogi Bhavan' at New Delhi, via video conferencing. This complex will promote collaboration and synergy among various pillars of Mission Karmayogi. pic.twitter.com/oiiyDQrEHe — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2024

