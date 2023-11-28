Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed joy after all 41 workers trapped inside Uttarakhand's Silkyara Tunnel since November 12 were rescued on Tuesday, November 18. PM Narendra Modi saluted the people associated with this rescue operation, saying their bravery and determination have given new life to our rescued brothers. "Everyone involved in this mission has set an amazing example of humanity and teamwork," PM Modi praised rescuers. Prime Minister also hailed the courage and patience of the workers and their family members trapped inside the tunnel since the beginning of Diwali. "The success of the rescue operation of our labour brothers in Uttarkashi is making everyone emotional. I want to tell the friends trapped in the tunnel that your courage and patience inspire everyone. I wish you all good health," PM Modi posted on X, formerly Twitter, in Hindi. Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue Operation Update: All 41 Trapped Workers Safely Pulled Out of Silkyara Tunnel, Ambulances Leave For Hospital (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Elated at Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue Operation's Success

उत्तरकाशी में हमारे श्रमिक भाइयों के रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन की सफलता हर किसी को भावुक कर देने वाली है। टनल में जो साथी फंसे हुए थे, उनसे मैं कहना चाहता हूं कि आपका साहस और धैर्य हर किसी को प्रेरित कर रहा है। मैं आप सभी की कुशलता और उत्तम स्वास्थ्य की कामना करता हूं। यह अत्यंत… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2023

