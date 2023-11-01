Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated the people of Gwalior, as the city was designated as a UNESCO Creative Cities for music. Taking to X, the Prime Minister said, "Gwalior and music have a very special relationship. It is a matter of great pride to receive the highest honour from UNESCO. The commitment with which Gwalior has preserved and enriched its musical heritage is being echoed across the world. I wish that the musical tradition of this city and people's enthusiasm for it increases further, so that the coming generations continue to be inspired by it." Prime Minister Modi was responding to a post by culture and tourism minister G. Kishan Reddy, who informed about the development. PM Narendra Modi Greets People As Kozhikode, Gwalior Join UNESCO Creative Cities of Literature and Music Respectively.

ग्वालियर और संगीत का बहुत खास रिश्ता है। UNESCO से इसे सबसे बड़ा सम्मान मिलना बहुत गर्व की बात है। ग्वालियर ने जिस प्रतिबद्धता के साथ संगीत की विरासत को संजोया और समृद्ध किया है, उसकी गूंज दुनियाभर में सुनाई दे रही है। मेरी कामना है कि इस शहर की संगीत परंपरा और उसे लेकर लोगों का… https://t.co/JgxRIDouaY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2023

