On February 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to Dr Manmohan Singh during his speech for the farewell of retiring members in the Rajya Sabha. Acknowledging the contributions of Dr Manmohan Singh, PM Modi said, "I want to remember Dr Manmohan Singh today, his contribution has been immense...For such a long time, the way he has guided this House & Country, Dr Manmohan Singh will always be remembered for it." Parliament Budget Session 2024: Congress To Counter Central Government's 'White Paper' with 'Black Paper' on PM Narendra Modi's 10-Year Governance.

PM Narendra Modi Hails Dr Manmohan Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in Rajya Sabha during the farewell of retiring members. He says, "I want to remember Dr Manmohan Singh today, his contribution has been immense...For such a long time, the way he has guided this House & Country, Dr Manmohan Singh will always… pic.twitter.com/NC1e81sNRZ — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2024

