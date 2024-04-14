Thousands of eager individuals flocked the thoroughfare in Karnataka’s Mangaluru from Narayana Guru Circle (Ladyhill) to Navbharat Circle as PM Narendra Modi held a roadshow. The venue was adorned with vibrant decorations, setting the stage for a grand spectacle. Onlookers, including women and children, lined the streets adorned with Modi masks and saffron shawls. This is the first time PM Modi is doing a roadshow in Mangaluru as part of the Lok Sabha election 2024 campaign. BJP Manifesto for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections: PM Narendra Modi Says Will Expand Vande Bharat Trains, Introduce Three New Models (Watch Video).

PM Modi in Mangaluru

VIDEO | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi (@narendramodi) holds a roadshow in Karnataka's Mangaluru. (n/2)#LSPolls2024WithPTI #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/kKXoX7Qfst — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 14, 2024

