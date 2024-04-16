During his 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign on Tuesday, April 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi energised crowds with a vibrant roadshow in Raiganj, West Bengal. In an enthusiastic display of support, crowds showered PM Modi with flower petals, captured in a video shared by news agency ANI. This historic event marks the first-ever public meeting by a sitting Prime Minister in the area, underscoring the significance of the occasion. Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Narendra Modi To Be the First Prime Minister To Address Poll Rally in West Bengal’s Raiganj on April 16.

PM Narendra Modi Holds Roadshows in Raiganj

