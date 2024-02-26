Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, February 26, inaugurated the Bharat Tex 2024 event. The Bharat Tex 2024 event is one of the largest-ever global textile events to be organised in the country, at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. At the inauguration of Bharat Tex 2024 at Bharat Mandapam, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that it has been only 7 months since this Bharat Mandapam was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on July 26, 2023. "In just seven months, this place and YashoBhoomi have started falling short of space. Now, we need to start Phase 2 at both locations as early as possible which you can inaugurate in your third term," he said. Bharat Tex 2024 Will Showcase India’s Vibrant Textile Heritage and Innovation: PM Narendra Modi.

Bharat Tex 2024 Event Inaugurated

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Bharat Tex 2024, one of the largest-ever global textile events to be organised in the country, at Bharat Mandapam. pic.twitter.com/tBcy752LRi — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2024

