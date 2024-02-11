Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, February 11, visited Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects totalling Rs 7,500 crore. The projects span various sectors aimed at boosting the region's infrastructure and socio-economic growth. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi in Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua To Kick-Start BJP Campaign for LS Polls.

PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Development Projects

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicates & lays the foundation stone of multiple development projects at Jhabua. pic.twitter.com/KUsEszOggc — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2024

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays the foundation stone of various developmental projects worth Rs 7,500 crore at Jhabua. pic.twitter.com/yi0WBqTGtP — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)