In Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made used a virtual reality headset to inspect the Kashi Ropeway in Varanasi. The video of PM Narendra Modi using virtual reality headset while inspecting the Kashi ropeway has been shared by news agency ANI. Following this inspection, the Prime Minister is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation for several development projects in the near future. PM Narendra Modi Attends Sant Guru Ravidas's Birth Anniversary Celebrations in Varanasi, Unveils Statue (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Uses Virtual Reality Headset

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Prime Minister Narendra Modi uses a virtual reality headset as he inspects the Kashi Ropeway, in Varanasi. PM will inaugurate and lay the foundation of several development projects shortly. pic.twitter.com/Vh6mqHknsQ — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2024

