Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with India's Asian Para Games contingent on Wednesday, November 1, at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi. PM Narendra Modi congratulated the para-athletes for their outstanding achievement at the Asian Para Games. Prime Minister also motivated them for future competitions. A video of PM Narendra Modi's interaction with para-athletes has surfaced online. PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Indian Athletes for Winning 111 Medals for India at Asian Para Games 2023; Says, ‘Achievement a Testament to Unwavering Dedication and Indomitable Spirit of Athletes’.

PM Narendra Modi Interaction With India Para-Athletes Video

