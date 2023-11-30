Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the GDP growth numbers for Q2, claiming that it displays the resilience and strength of the Indian economy in the midst of “such testing times globally.” In a recent tweet via his official X handle on Thursday, November 30, PM Modi wrote, “We are committed to ensuring fast paced growth to create more opportunities, rapid eradication of poverty and improving ‘Ease Of Living’ for our people.” India's GDP Grows 7.6% in July-September Quarter, Remains Fastest-Growing Economy.

PM Narendra Modi Lauds GDP Growth for Q2

The GDP growth numbers for Q2 display the resilience and strength of the Indian economy in the midst of such testing times globally. We are committed to ensuring fast paced growth to create more opportunities, rapid eradication of poverty and improving ‘Ease Of Living’ for our… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 30, 2023

