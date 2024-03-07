During a public meeting on Thursday, March 7, PM Narendra Modi met with a beneficiary of the Viksit Bharat Program in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. Sharing a picture on X, PM Modi stated, "A memorable selfie with my friend Nazim. I was impressed by the good work he’s doing. At the public meeting, he requested a selfie and was happy to meet him. My best wishes for his future endeavours." PM Modi in Jammu and Kashmir: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Launches Projects Worth Rs 5,000 Crore in Srinagar for Agri-Economy (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Meets Nazim

A memorable selfie with my friend Nazim. I was impressed by the good work he’s doing. At the public meeting he requested a selfie and was happy to meet him. My best wishes for his future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/zmAYF57Gbl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)