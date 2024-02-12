PM Narendra Modi took to X on Monday, February 12, expressing his delight in meeting the family members of Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur. In his tweet, PM Modi hailed Thakur, stating, "Karpoori Ji has been the messiah of the backward and deprived sections of the society, whose life and ideals will continue to inspire the countrymen." Karpoori Thakur Awarded Bharat Ratna: PM Narendra Modi Says 'Delighted That Govt Conferred Highest Civilian Award to Jan Nayak'.

PM Narendra Modi Meets Karpoori Thakur's Family

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)