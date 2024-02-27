Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann and her mother in Tamil Nadu's Palladam on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. Spittmann was mentioned by PM Modi in one of the episodes of his his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio program. Spittmann is renowned for singing songs, especially devotional songs in many Indian languages. Today, she sang 'Achyutam Keshavam' and a Tamil song in front of PM Modi. German Singer CassMae Aka Cassandra Mae Spittmann Sings 'Vaishnava Jana To', PM Narendra Modi Shares 'Soulful Rendition' of Mahatma Gandhi's Favourite Bhajan on Gandhi Jayanti (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Meets With German Singer Mae Spittmann

#WATCH | PM Modi today met the German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann and her mother in Tamil Nadu's Palladam Spittmann was mentioned by the PM in one of his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programs. She sings songs, especially devotional songs in many Indian languages. Today, she sang… pic.twitter.com/1DA9JV2aZw — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)