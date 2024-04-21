Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the auspicious occasion of Mahaveer Jayanti by unveiling a commemorative stamp and coin at the inauguration of the 2550th Bhagwan Mahaveer Nirvan Mahotsav in Delhi's Bharat Mandapam. This event, held on April 21, celebrated the teachings and legacy of Bhagwan Mahaveer, a revered figure in Jainism. Mahavir Jayanti 2024 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah Extend Greetings on the Birth Anniversary of Lord Mahavira.

PM Modi Releases Commemorative Stamp, Coin

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases a commemorative stamp and coin at the inauguration of the 2550th Bhagwan Mahaveer Nirvan Mahotsav, on the occasion of Mahaveer Jayanti at Bharat Mandapam. pic.twitter.com/8NwZcIjjam — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2024

