Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped his convoy to give way to an ambulance on Sunday, December 17, during his roadshow in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi. The video of PM Narendra Modi’s convoy stopping for an ambulance so that it can pass has gone viral on social media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit in his Parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Sunday, December 17, during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 37 projects valued worth over Rs 19,000 crore for the development of the Varanasi and the Purvanchal region. ‘Indian Designers, Indian Materials, Indian Concepts’: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Public at Inauguration of Surat Diamond Bourse, World’s Largest Workplace (Watch Videos).

PM Modi Stops Convoy for Ambulance

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped his convoy to give way to an ambulance during his roadshow in Varanasi. On his 2-day visit to Varanasi, PM Modi will launch and inagurate 37 projects worth more than Rs 19,000 crore for Varanasi and Purvanchal. He will also launch… pic.twitter.com/NPZgLumo55 — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2023

