Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan introduced the UPI RuPay card service in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. PM Modi is set to inaugurate the first Hindu temple in the gulf nation on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi. Upon his arrival, he was greeted by the President of the UAE and was accorded the Guard of Honour. PM Modi UAE Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives in United Arab Emirates To Hold Talks With Top Leadership and Inaugurate First Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi (Watch Video).

PM Modi, UAE President Introduce UPI RuPay Card Service in Abu Dhabi

#WATCH | PM Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan introduce UPI RuPay card service in Abu Dhabi. pic.twitter.com/uvIY0o1kIy — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)