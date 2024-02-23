PM Narendra Modi unveiled the statue of Saint Ravidas on Friday. He had laid the foundation for the statue way back in 2019. The PM also visited the Saint Ravidas Temple — a pilgrim site for Dalits, Ravidasia Sikhs and other sects. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath accompanied the Prime Minister during his visit. PM Narendra Modi Distributes Prizes to Sansad Pratiyogita Winners in Varanasi, Launches Books on Kashi (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Unveils Sant Ravidas Statue

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a statue of Sant Ravidas at Varanasi today. He also visited Sant Guru Ravidas Janmasthali. CM Yogi Adityanath also accompanied him. pic.twitter.com/obk2JFcjNy — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)