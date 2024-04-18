Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday, April 18, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lifted 25 crore people out of poverty. Speaking at a public meeting in Kollam, Kerala, the Union Minister said that PM Narendra Modi established a trinity of Jan Dhan, Aadhar and Mobile. "Today if 100 paise are sent from Delhi's bank, 100 paise reaches to your pocket and not a single penny goes into corruption," he added. Rajnath Singh also attacked Congress and said that Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi all said that they would eliminate poverty, but it is PM Narendra Modi who uplifted people out of poverty. BJP Manifesto for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Released in Presence of PM Narendra Modi; ‘No Difference Between What We Say and What We Do’, Says Rajnath Singh (Watch Videos).

PM Modi Established a Trinity of Jan Dhan, Aadhar & Mobile

#WATCH | Kerala: While addressing a public meeting in Kollam, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "Once Rajiv Gandhi said that such a level of corruption in India that if I send 100 paise from centre, only 14 paise reaches the ground and 86 paise goes to corruption. He has… pic.twitter.com/69eFcsa2Cr — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)