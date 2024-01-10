Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, January 10, visited the Ahmedabad Flower Show in Gujarat. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the Indian Prime Minister wrote, "After the @VibrantGujarat related programmes, went across to the Ahmedabad Flower Show. Here are some glimpses from there." PM Narendra Modi shared inside pictures from his visit to the stunning flower show in Ahmedabad. Last year, in December, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the Vibrant Ahmedabad Flower Show 2024 at the Sabarmati Riverfront. A few of the main attractions of the "Vibrant Ahmedabad Flower Show 2024" include Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Statue of Unity Replica, New Parliament House Replica, Modhera Sun Temple Replica, Chandrayaan-3 Replica etc. PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate 27th National Youth Festival in Nashik on January 12.

Here Are Some Glimpses From There

After the @VibrantGujarat related programmes, went across to the Ahmedabad Flower Show. Here are some glimpses from there. pic.twitter.com/4QNlU2QKaX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 10, 2024

PM Modi Visits Ahmedabad Flower Show

#WATCH | Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Ahmedabad Flower Show, in the ongoing Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. pic.twitter.com/xxJH4bqWaQ — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2024

