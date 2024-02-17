Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, on Saturday, February 17, addressed the party's state-level workers convention in Mangaluru, Karnataka. Speaking at the event, Mallikarjun Kharge said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become a dictator if you vote him back to power. "They are trying hard to bring their govt back by hook or crook, they are controlling independent bodies like media, ED, Income Tax, CBI, and judiciary. Don't make him powerful, don't make him a dictator," Mallikarjun Kharge said. The Congress chief also said that PM Modi will become a dictator and there will be no elections in the future. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi Holds Meeting With Senior Leaders Over Seat-Sharing With INDIA Bloc Allies.

PM Modi Will Become a Dictator

#WATCH | Karnataka: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge addressed the party's state-level workers convention in Mangaluru. He said, "PM Modi will become a dictator if you vote him back to power. They are trying hard to bring their govt back by hook or crook, they are controlling… pic.twitter.com/FgFojbGml0 — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2024

Congress State Level Workers Convention in Mangaluru

#WATCH | Karnataka: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Dy CM DK Shivakumar, and MP Randeep Surjewala attend Congress state level workers convention in Mangaluru. pic.twitter.com/BiHdNXwIxW — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2024

