Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation tonight, April 18, at 8:30 PM. The speech is likely to focus on the Women’s Reservation Bill, which recently failed to pass in Parliament amid opposition resistance. Citizens can watch the address live across official government platforms and TV channels as well as below, as key policy directions and political responses are anticipated. The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which was linked to women's reservation, needed a two-third majority of 352 votes to get passed in the lower House, which has a total strength of 543. However, the bill was supported by 298 members, while 230 MPs opposed it. After the bill's failure, the government did not go for voting on the Delimitation Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, stating they were only linked to the first bill. PM Narendra Modi to Address to Nation Following Women’s Reservation Bill Defeat.

PM Narendra Modi's Address to The Nation Live Streaming

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