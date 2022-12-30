Prime Minister Narendra Modi today performed the last rites of his mother Heeraben Modi in Gandhinagar. Heeraben passed away Friday night at the age of 100. Soon after cremating his mother, the Prime Minister headed back to Raj Bhavan where he will attend his scheduled events in West Bengal via video conferencing. Netizens are heaping praises on PM Modi for his undying commitments to the country. Heeraben Modi Cremated: PM Narendra Modi Performs Last Rites of His Mother in Gandhinagar (Watch Videos).

PM Modi Heads Back to Raj Bhavan:

#BREAKING PM Modi heads to the Raj Bhavan from where he will join his scheduled official engagements in West Bengal today.@prathibhatweets shares more details - Watch. pic.twitter.com/WprJeoMytc — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) December 30, 2022

PM Modi To Virtually Attend WB Event:

#BREAKING PM Modi heads to the Raj Bhavan from where he will join his scheduled official engagements in West Bengal today. PM @narendramodi will join today’s scheduled programmes in West Bengal via video conferencing. These programmes include the launch of key connectivity related projects and the meeting of the National Ganga Council. https://t.co/eqOSpQcFZe — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 30, 2022

Pradhansevak:

in times of profound grief and personal sorrow too, nation first! salute to your spirit sir. https://t.co/4l9f31wXjr — murali mattancherry (@muralewrites) December 30, 2022

True Son of Motherland:

God-Level Commitment:

Nation First !!! Commitment level : God !!! https://t.co/NBDKHcLbz2 — Santhosh Mahalingam (@santhoshm0505) December 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)