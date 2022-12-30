Prime Minister Narendra Modi today performed the last rites of his mother Heeraben Modi in Gandhinagar. Heeraben passed away Friday night at the age of 100. Soon after cremating his mother, the Prime Minister headed back to Raj Bhavan where he will attend his scheduled events in West Bengal via video conferencing. Netizens are heaping praises on PM Modi for his undying commitments to the country. Heeraben Modi Cremated: PM Narendra Modi Performs Last Rites of His Mother in Gandhinagar (Watch Videos).

PM Modi Heads Back to Raj Bhavan:

PM Modi To Virtually Attend WB Event:

Pradhansevak:

True Son of Motherland:

God-Level Commitment:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)