Prime Minister Modi on Friday took to Twitter to share satellite images of Gujarat as captured by a recently launched EOS-06 satellite. “Have you come across breathtaking images from the recently launched EOS-06 satellite? Sharing some beautiful images of Gujarat. These advances in the world of space technology will help us to better predict cyclones and promote our coastal economy too,” PM Modi wrote. Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Stunning Fireworks Show Welcomes PM Narendra Modi During His Roadshow in Ahmedabad (Watch Video).

Check Tweet:

PM @narendramodi shares the images of Gujarat captured by the recently launched satellite EOS-06. With the Satellite EOS-06, India advances in the world of space technology that will help to better predict cyclones and promote the coastal economy too. @isro@PMOIndiahttps://t.co/NjmyVJCctZ — DD News (@DDNewslive) December 2, 2022

