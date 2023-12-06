Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, November 6, said that 24 seats have been reserved as the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir is ours. Amit Shah made this massive claim in regards to the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir while replying on the two ‘Naya Kashmir’ Bills — Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023– in Lok Sabha. "Earlier there were 37 seats in Jammu, now there are 43. Earlier there were 46 in Kashmir, now there are 47 and in PoK, 24 seats have been reserved since PoK is ours," Shah said. Myanmar Refugees: Will Meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, EAM S Jaishankar Over Refugees Issue, Says Mizoram CM Designate Lalduhoma.

'PoK is Ours'

#WATCH | Union HM Amit Shah speaks on The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 & The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2023 He says, "...Earlier there were 37 seats in Jammu, now there are 43. Earlier there were 46 in Kashmir, now there are 47 and in PoK,… pic.twitter.com/hYrAEgarVa — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2023

