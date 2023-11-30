Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Dubai for the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) at the UN Climate Change Conference (UNCC), the Indian Diaspora in the region is excitedly preparing to welcome the latter. Sanjay Gagrani, a member of the Indian Diaspora, said, “It is like a festive feeling here in Dubai at the moment as our Prime Minister is arriving. It is like a mini India here, and we are happy to be a part of it.” Another person named Rishi Chawla stated, “I have been staying in Dubai for around 18 years. I am extremely happy and positive that a powerhouse is coming to Dubai, and I am looking forward to welcoming PM Mod.” India Has Walked the Talk When It Comes to Climate Action, Says PM Narendra Modi Ahead of His Visit to UAE for COP28.

Indian Diaspora Excitedly Prepares to Welcome PM Narendra Modi in Dubai

#WATCH | Dubai, UAE: Ahead of PM Modi's visit to Dubai for 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) at the UN Climate Change Conference (UNCC), Rishi Chawla, a member of the Indian Diaspora says "I have been staying in Dubai for around 18 years. I am extremely happy and positive… pic.twitter.com/RzZKLHiX6A — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2023

#WATCH | Dubai, UAE: Ahead of PM Modi's visit to Dubai for 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) at the UN Climate Change Conference (UNCC), Sanjay Gagrani, a member of the Indian Diaspora says "It is like a festive feeling here in Dubai at the moment as our Prime Minister is… pic.twitter.com/Ynt7yt9awk — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2023

#WATCH | Dubai, UAE: Members of the Indian diaspora sing 'Saare Jahan Se Achha', raise slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram' ahead of PM Modi's visit to Dubai for 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) at the UN Climate Change Conference (UNCC) pic.twitter.com/YdwoLPfq8N — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2023

