Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate houses across Gujarat built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). PM Modi during his virtual address of "Visit Bharat Viksit Gujarat" will hand over the houses to PMAY beneficiaries on Saturday, February 10. PM Modi will also perform Bhoomi Poojan of more than 1.3 lakh houses. The event will take place at over 180 locations spanning all districts of Gujarat, with thousands of beneficiaries from various government schemes participating in it via video conference. PM Modi MP Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Visit Madhya Pradesh on February 11 To Dedicate Projects Worth Rs 7,500 Crore.

PM Modi To Hand Over Houses To Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna Beneficiaries Virtually:

#WATCH | Gujarat | Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate houses via video conferencing tomorrow, under PM Awas Yojana. Visuals from one such house, ready to be handed over to beneficiaries, in Banaskantha. pic.twitter.com/ZbFXxxN3EW — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2024

