Following complaints of indiscipline and repeated statements against the party, the Congress President has approved the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee’s proposal to expel Pramod Krishnam from the party, the grand old party said in a statement. The expulsion, which is effective immediately, will last for six years. Gaumutra Remark: Acharya Pramod Krishnam Reacts to DMK Leader's Controversial Remark With Bizarre Statement, Says BJP Flag Will Also be Hoisted in States With 'Saand' (Watch Video).

Pramod Krishnam Expelled

In view of the complaints of indiscipline and repeated statements against the party, the Congress President has approved the proposal of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee to expel Pramod Krishnam from the party for six years with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/6oRb4ezKRB — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)