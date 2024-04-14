A video that has gone viral on social media has led to trouble for a group of young men in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. The video features two semi-naked, intoxicated individuals bathing each other with alcohol and causing a disturbance on the street in front of Gate No. 2 at Prayagraj Railway Junction. The individuals were also seen pouring alcohol over a third person. Upon becoming aware of the incident, the police seized the vehicle involved. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Prayagraj confirmed via a tweet that the seizure was carried out under the appropriate provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act due to traffic rule violations. According to media reports, the vehicle in the video was identified as being from Fatehpur. The police have confirmed the vehicle’s registration and issued a fine of Rs. 24,500. Bee Attack in Burhanpur: Picnic Turns Into Nightmare as Swarm of Bees Attack People in Madhya Pradesh, Viral Video Shows People Running for Cover.

Prayagraj Viral Video

