President Droupadi Murmu and Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais offered prayers at Mumbai's Shree Siddhivinayak temple on Thursday. This happens to be Murmu’s first visit to Mumbai after becoming the President in the year 2022. President Droupadi Murmu on Maharashtra Visit; to Attend Gondwana University Convocation, Other Events.

President Droupadi Murmu Offer Prayers at Shree Siddhivinayak Temple

President Droupadi Murmu and Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais offered prayers at Mumbai's Shree Siddhivinayak temple today (Photo source: Maharashtra CMO) pic.twitter.com/sZetf9NZSL — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)