President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday conferred the Padma Bhushan award on Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group Chairman. Birla was awarded the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to the field of Trade and Industry. Besides Birla, President Murmu also conferred the Padma Bhushan award on Kamlesh D Patel during the Padma Awards ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Business Leader Kumar Mangalam Birla to Be Conferred with Padma Bhushan.

Droupadi Murmu Confers Padma Bhushan Award on Kumar Mangalam Birla

President #DroupadiMurmu confers the Padma Bhushan award on Kumar Mangalam Birla in the field of Trade & Industry#PeoplesPadma#PadmaAwards2023 pic.twitter.com/yg04hfCeRL — PIB India (@PIB_India) March 22, 2023

