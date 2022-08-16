The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets milk and milk products under the Amul brand, has raised milk prices by Rs 2 per litre. The new rates will kick in from tomorrow, August 17.

Check City-Wise New Rates for Amul Products:

Full cream milk Amul Gold in Ahmedabad, Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Mumbai and other metro markets will cost Rs. 62 per litre, while toned milk Amul Taaza will cost Rs 50 per litre. Amul Shakti will be sold for Rs 56 per litre.

Prices of Amul's Gold, Shakti and Taaza milk brands increased by Rs 2 per litre: Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 16, 2022

Following Amul's footsteps, Mother Dairy has also announced a hike in milk products by Rs. 2. The new rate will come into effect from tomorrow, August 17.

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre with effect from Wednesday — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 16, 2022

