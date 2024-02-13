Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, February 13 embarked on his two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Following his UAE visit he will travel to Doha, Qatar. A video shared by news agency ANI, showed PM Modi waving at the media as he departed from New Delhi. The upcoming visit to the UAE marks his seventh trip to the country since 2015 and his third visit in the past eight months. During his visit, PM Modi will inaugurate the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Abu Dhabi on February 14. Ahlan Modi Event: ‘Very Proud of Our Diaspora, Their Efforts To Deepen Our Engagement With World’, Says PM Narendra Modi Ahead of UAE Visit.
PM Modi Leaves For UAE and Qatar:
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs for the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
This is PM Modi's seventh visit to the UAE since 2015 and the third in the last eight months. pic.twitter.com/olF2ssYegM
— ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2024
